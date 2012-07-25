New Orleans Saints' offense will be fine without Sean Payton

Brees' efficiency was certainly impressive, but his game-management skills truly stood out to me. He never appears flustered or rattled and this calm demeanor allows him to perform at his best in clutch moments. This poise, which has been one of his biggest strengths throughout his tenure in New Orleans, was readily apparent while Carmichael was in charge. Brees had the field presence to drive the Saints to play at a quicker tempo -- a frenetic pace that overwhelmed opponents.