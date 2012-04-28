New Orleans Saints draft Nick Toon, son of ex-Jet Al Toon

The New Orleans Saints selected a wide receiver with an NFL pedigree Saturday, when they used a fourth-round pick (122nd overall) on Wisconsin's Nick Toon.
Toon is the son of former New York Jets wide receiver Al Toon, who starred for eight seasons in the NFL.
Al Toon was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1986, when he caught 85 passes for 1,176 yards and eight touchdowns.
Nick Toon was the second player drafted by New Orleans, which didn't have a pick in the first two rounds. He led the Badgers last season with 64 receptions for 926 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Toon comes to a Saints team that lost one of its top receivers when Robert Meachem left for the San Diego Chargers in free agency.
