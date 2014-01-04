New Orleans Saints beat Eagles for road playoff win

Published: Jan 04, 2014 at 04:02 PM

Turns out the New Orleans Saints aren't so helpless outside the Superdome.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the New Orleans Saints' 26-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles from Wild Card Weekend on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Shayne Graham kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Saints to a 26-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles during Saturday's Wild Card Weekend.

The kick secured New Orleans' first road playoff win in franchise history. The Saints will travel again when they meet the Seattle Seahawks in next week's divisional round.

It was a game that came down to the final kick, but the Saints were clearly the better team on this night. They won the time of possession battle (34:53 to 25:07) and outgained the Eagles, 434-256. New Orleans was particularly effective on the ground, piling up 185 yards. The revitalized Mark Ingram led the way with 97 yards and one touchdown on just 18 carries.

Despite that, the Eagles were still in great position to steal the game. They scored on each of their final three possessions, and quarterback Nick Foles hit tight end Zach Ertz for a 3-yard touchdown with 3:10 remaining to give Philadelphia a 24-23 lead.

The ensuing kickoff by Alex Henery was short, however, and Darren Sproles returned it 39 yards. Fifteen more yards were added following a foolish horse-collar tackle by Cary Williams.

Drew Brees and the offense took over near midfield. The writing was already on the wall for the Eagles. The Saints again leaned on the run to march deep in Eagles territory and Graham -- signed just two weeks ago and playing for his ninth team -- put it straight down the middle to silence the Linc.

Plenty of credit should go to Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, who drew up a game plan that didn't allow Eagles coach Chip Kelly's offense to generate the type of big plays that became the norm this season. (Wide receiver DeSean Jackson drew a huge pass interference to set up Philly's go-ahead score, but was otherwise held in check.) Nick Foles threw for less than 200 yards for just the second time since Week 9.

The Saints won in a different manner than you'd expect. Drew Brees threw two ugly first-half interceptions and struggled to push the ball downfield. That's typically a recipe for disaster for the Saints, but not on Saturday.

New Orleans coach Sean Payton leaned on his defense and the running game and got the job done. His mentor, Bill Parcells, was smiling somewhere.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL looking to eliminate hip-drop tackle, discussing 'tush push'

The NFL is looking to eliminate the hip-drop tackle and will again discuss the "tush push" in the offseason.
news

Commanders first-rounders Jahan Dotson, Emmanuel Forbes non-factors in Week 6 

Washington Commanders first-rounders added up to zero production on Sunday, but the lack of impact being made doesn't fluster head coach Ron Rivera. 
news

NFL owners approve proposal to move in-person head coaching interviews to after Divisional Round

NFL owners unanimously approved a proposal to push in-person head coaching interviews with candidates employed by NFL teams until the Divisional Round of the playoffs has been completed, NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista reported Tuesday from the Fall League Meeting in New York. 
news

NFL TRUE OR FALSE: Rock bottom for Pats? Dallas and Cincinnati BACK? Brock Purdy fraudulent?

Have the Patriots hit rock bottom? Are the Cowboys and Bengals BACK? Is Brock Purdy fraudulent? Adam Schein answers those questions -- and more -- in this TRUE OR FALSE edition of the Schein Nine.