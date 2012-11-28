New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: Thursday night thriller

The Saints create serious problems for opponents with the depth and talent of their receiving corps. While it is impossible to shut down all of the weapons at Brees' disposal, the teams that have been able to contain New Orleans have focused on stopping the Saints' top three threats: Graham, Colston and Sproles. This trio has accounted for 56.5 percent of Brees' completions and 20 of his 31 passing touchdowns. Those numbers are pretty astonishing on the surface; they're even more impressive when one considers that Graham and Sproles have been limited by injuries. Therefore, the Falcons' primary objective should be to slow down at least two of the Saints' primary playmakers.