New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals kick off NFL preseason

Published: Aug 05, 2012 at 09:12 PM

The New Orleans Saints started off the preseason by defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 17-10, in the Hall of Fame Game on Sunday. But that's just the beginning of the action. Six more games are set for Thursday. Check NFL Network and NFL.com for all the latest news from around the league.

Here's what else is on tap Monday:

-- Tune into "NFL AM" on Monday starting at 6 a.m. ET to get a head start on the NFL buzz. Miami Dolphins coach Joe Philbin, Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson and Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith will all be checking in to discuss how their teams are getting ready for their first preseason game. Then stick around for "Inside Training Camp Live," starting at 10 a.m. ET, for an interview with Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

-- NFL.com's series of reports from all 32 NFL training camps continues with Aditi Kinkhabwala reporting the latest on the Houston Texans.

-- After a dazzling rookie year, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton faces lofty expectations in his second year. Daniel Jeremiah evaluates where Newton stands entering his sophomore campaign.

-- The NFL lockout ended a little more than a year ago. Albert Breer looks back -- and forward -- to determine the effects of the latest collective bargaining agreement.

-- Terrell Owens has a free-agent tryout with the Seattle Seahawks set for Monday.

-- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt is scheduled to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday to discuss his recent DUI arrest.

-- Get a head start on the NFL season: Buy preseason and regular season game tickets for all 32 teams from the official source.

-- Happy birthday to Cleveland Browns quarterback Seneca Wallace, who turns 32 on .

-- Think you have what it takes? Sign up for an NFL Fantasy Ultimate Experience league and compete for great prizes, including autographed memorabilia, trips to NFL events and more.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 30

The Giants will again be without two of their top weapons. Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay have been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Chiefs. Wideouts Sterling Shepard and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ are questionable.
news

Stephon Gilmore set to make Panthers debut after being activated off PUP list

The Stephon Gilmore era in Carolina is set to begin. The star CB was activated off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, clearing him to make his Panthers debut Sunday against the Falcons. 
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach vs. 49ers

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach Sunday versus the 49ers, the team announced Saturday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the Week 8 contest.
news

Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts are full-blown matchup nightmares; Kyle Shanahan remains a question mark 

With Halloween on tap, the NFL has two new matchup nightmares: Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts. Bucky Brooks studies these rare rookies. Plus, one quarterback who deserves an extension, one head coach who remains an enigma and one pass rusher who's about to get PAID.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW