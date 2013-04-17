New Orleans Saints 2013 first-round mock draft

Published: Apr 17, 2013 at 09:44 AM

How NFL.com analysts are projecting the first-round picks for the New Orleans Saints in the 2013 NFL Draft:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby stumps for Rich Bisaccia as head coach: 'He's the best man for the job'

Defensive end Maxx Crosby provided an unequivocal endorsement for Rich Bisaccia as Raiders head coach on Tuesday during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues apology for supporting fans throwing trash at officials: 'I deeply regret the comments I made'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday released a statement apologizing for his comments Sunday in which he commended fans for throwing debris at officials following an NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Jaguars DE Lerentee McCray arrested, charged with eluding police in chase

Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray made an obscene hand gesture at a police officer, fled a would-be traffic stop and then reached speeds of 100 mph and crossed three lanes of traffic during an ensuing chase, authorities said Tuesday.
news

Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton after four seasons

The Seahawks announced Tuesday they had parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, as well as defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW