New online petition pushing Titans to give Johnson a pay raise

Published: May 18, 2010 at 01:28 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Chris Johnson now has some online fan support in his bid for a big pay hike from the Tennessee Titans.

A new petition titled "Pay CJ2K (Get Chris Johnson A New Contract)" has been set up to support Johnson and had 64 signatures by Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson is staying away from the Titans' offseason program after becoming just the sixth player in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards and earning The Associated Press 2009 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. He signed a five-year, $12 million deal in 2008 as the 24th draft pick overall. He is due to earn $550,000 in 2010.

Johnson must like the petition, too. He retweeted the link Tuesday to his more than 73,000 followers on Twitter.

