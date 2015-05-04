New Niners WR DeAndre Smelter has mammoth hands

Selecting wide receivers from Georgia Tech's triple option offense has been a boom or bust proposition over the years.
But 49ers GM Trent Baalke feels pretty good about his reasoning for taking 6-foot-2 wideout DeAndre Smelter.
To put that in perspective, those are much larger than the average American male hand (7 1/2 inches). They're also the largest set of hands for a wide receiver to appear at the NFL Scouting Combine in the past decade, according to the Chronicle.
The hands are an inch larger than Giants wideout Odell Beckham's, and a half inch bigger than Hakeem Nicks', which required size-4XL gloves.
If Smelter is anything like Panthers wideout Stephen Hill, another Yellow Jacket, there will absolutely be an adjustment period. The route tree is far less significant and receivers are wanted more for their blocking downfield than anything else.
That being said, there's not much room to miss when you've got two fishing nets for hands.
