New NFLPA executive director Smith will travel to meet with players

NEW YORK -- New NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith will travel to Houston, Dallas and New Orleans next week to meet with players.
Smith said he plans to meet with about four teams per week for the next seven weeks and that he also would be willing to meet with owners.
Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Smith emphasized that collective bargaining agreement negotiations won't go anywhere unless there's full disclosure of financial statements.
"I'm confident we will reach a deal," Smith said. "Our guys want to play football, the fans want to see football, people who work in the stadiums want to keep their jobs."
"I'm not going anywhere," he said. "I've got a job to do."
