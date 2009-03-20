New NFLPA chief Smith meets with Commissioner Goodell

NEW YORK -- New players' union executive director DeMaurice Smith has met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as he makes his transition into the job.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello says the two met for about an hour one-on-one Friday and had a good visit. The meeting was intended for Smith and Goodell to get acquainted, not bargaining.
Smith was elected Sunday to replace the late Gene Upshaw as the NFL Players Association chief. The 45-year-old Smith is a Washington attorney with connections to President Barack Obama and new Attorney General Eric Holder.
He had a brief phone conversation with Goodell on Monday.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press