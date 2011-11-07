New names creeping into top targets list

This week's Target Report sees some newer wide receivers cementing their status as consistent, weekly plays that you can depend on for at least 10 points and a possible explosion. It's as if the pecking order for elite wideouts is wide open after Wes Welker and Andre and Calvin Johnson. Is Mike Wallace number four on that list? Possibly, but he may not be the absolute number one guy on the Steelers right now. Can you count on Victor Cruz like you used to count on Santonio Holmes or Miles Austin? It's always fun seeing new stars emerge, and you'll see a lot of their names this week. One name you won't see is Julio Jones, who despite his 30-point day saw just four targets.