New Mexico mom finds Heads Up Football protocols saved son's life

Published: Mar 06, 2015 at 04:45 AM

Friday's Heads Up Football news:

  • USA Football featured a New Mexico mom, who said Heads Up Football saved her 10-year-old son's life because of a required concussion examination.
  • The El Paso Times reported that the city's parks and rec department will start spring football season soon and it will use the Heads Up Football program.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips arrested for DWI

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested and charged with driving while impaired Friday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

NFL concludes Bengals were compliant with injury report policy in regard to QB Joe Burrow's wrist injury

The NFL has found the Cincinnati Bengals fully compliant with the league's injury report policy as it relates to quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of Week 11's game against the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chiefs activate LB Nick Bolton (wrist) off injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing his way for a return this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. 