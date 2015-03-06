New Mexico mom finds Heads Up Football protocols saved son's life

Friday's Heads Up Football news:
- USA Football featured a New Mexico mom, who said Heads Up Football saved her 10-year-old son's life because of a required concussion examination.
- The El Paso Times reported that the city's parks and rec department will start spring football season soon and it will use the Heads Up Football program.
- The Maryville (Missouri) Forum featured Maryville high school football coach Matt Webb, who worked with a USA national team and has implemented the Heads Up Football program.
- In a look back at the USA Football National Conference last month, Christine and Mike Golic offered coaches in attendance a view of youth football from the parents' standpoint.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor