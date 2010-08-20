New judge assigned to Taylor's sexual assault case

Published: Aug 20, 2010 at 02:00 PM

NEW CITY, N.Y. -- A new judge will hear the sexual assault case against Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor in New York.

The Journal News reports that State Supreme Court Justice William Kelly was assigned to the case after Rockland County Court Judge William Nelson recused himself. It's not clear why. Prosecutors and Taylor's attorney didn't immediately return calls from The Associated Press on Friday.

Taylor is accused of paying $300 to have sex with a 16-year-old Bronx runaway in a Montebello hotel room. The former New York Giants linebacker has pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree rape, patronizing a prostitute, sexual abuse and endangering a child.

Taylor's court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday. His defense attorneys are preparing motions to suppress prosecution evidence.

