New Jets QB Favre throws a touchdown in his debut

Published: Aug 16, 2008 at 02:37 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Brett Favre threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dustin Keller to cap his second series in his New York Jets debut against the Washington Redskins on Saturday night.

Quite a beginning

</center>

Brett Favre had a sensational debut for the Jets, completing 5 of 6 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown in just two series of work:

» First pass: 11-yard completion

» Second pass: 10-yard completion

» Third pass: 4-yard completion

» Fourth pass: Incomplete

» Fifth pass: 19-yard completion

» Sixth pass: 4-yard TD

Favre, acquired from Green Bay last week, took the snap, looked to his left and found the rookie tight end in the end zone to give the Jets a 7-0 lead with 5:25 remaining in the first quarter. He clapped in celebration after the score and high-fived several of his new teammates, including Keller.

"It was a simple play," Favre said. "We had Keller and (Bubba) Franks on two quick outs. Keller had better leverage at the 5, Franks had a little trouble getting off the line. It was pretty simple."

The three-time league MVP's debut lasted 14 plays -- coach Eric Mangini said he expected Favre to take between eight and 12 snaps -- and finished his first game in green and white 5-of-6 for 48 yards and the touchdown. He was replaced by backup Kellen Clemens with the Jets leading 7-3.

"Nervous, excited," Favre said of how he felt in his debut. "Some feelings I haven't felt in a while, but I was excited."

Favre, who said his arm felt fatigued early in the week, looked strong in his two series. He threw a crisp 19-yard pass to Jerricho Cotchery on third down to get the ball down to the Redskins 20 on the scoring drive.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eric Dickerson thinks Rams should sign Todd Gurley: 'That's a no-brainer'

Hall of Fame Rams RB Eric Dickerson told TMZ he believes a Rams reunion with Todd Gurley is the best way to go after Los Angeles lost Cam Akers to a season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Tom Brady on teams that passed on him in 2020: 'There's not as many smart people as you think'

Despite winning the Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, being who he is, still grinds about the clubs that had the gall to dismiss his services last offseason when he was a free agent.
news

Raider GM Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden, Derek Carr relationship is 'like a corny marriage'

Las Vegas Raider GM Mike Mayock notes that quarterback Derek Carr's ability to tackle anything Jon Gruden throws at him has helped keep the relationship fresh. 
news

State of the 2021 Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen's team ready to take next step?

After coming so close to the Super Bowl last season, are the Bills poised to get back to the title game for the first time in nearly 30 years? Adam Rank explores the state of the franchise heading into the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW