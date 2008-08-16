New Jets QB Favre throws a touchdown in his debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Brett Favre threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dustin Keller to cap his second series in his New York Jets debut against the Washington Redskins on Saturday night.
Quite a beginning
</center>
Brett Favre had a sensational debut for the Jets, completing 5 of 6 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown in just two series of work:
» First pass: 11-yard completion
» Second pass: 10-yard completion
» Third pass: 4-yard completion
» Fourth pass: Incomplete
» Fifth pass: 19-yard completion
» Sixth pass: 4-yard TD
Favre, acquired from Green Bay last week, took the snap, looked to his left and found the rookie tight end in the end zone to give the Jets a 7-0 lead with 5:25 remaining in the first quarter. He clapped in celebration after the score and high-fived several of his new teammates, including Keller.
"It was a simple play," Favre said. "We had Keller and (Bubba) Franks on two quick outs. Keller had better leverage at the 5, Franks had a little trouble getting off the line. It was pretty simple."
The three-time league MVP's debut lasted 14 plays -- coach Eric Mangini said he expected Favre to take between eight and 12 snaps -- and finished his first game in green and white 5-of-6 for 48 yards and the touchdown. He was replaced by backup Kellen Clemens with the Jets leading 7-3.
"Nervous, excited," Favre said of how he felt in his debut. "Some feelings I haven't felt in a while, but I was excited."
Favre, who said his arm felt fatigued early in the week, looked strong in his two series. He threw a crisp 19-yard pass to Jerricho Cotchery on third down to get the ball down to the Redskins 20 on the scoring drive.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press