New helmet sensor could better protect youth football players

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- WMFD-TV reported on how local youth teams in Ohio are using helmet sensors to identify and regulate potential concussion-inducing hits.
- Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com examines how Denver Broncos interim coach Jack Del Rio's pronouncement that Wes Welker will "definitely" play in Week 12 after suffering a concussion the week before overlooks the possibility of his symptoms returning.
- The San Francisco Chronicle dives into Brett Favre's claim on the "Today Show" that if he had a son, he'd be hesitant to let him play football.
- CBS-5 in Arizona looked at how recent graduates and a current business school student from Arizona State University are developing a mouthpiece that will light up when subjected to high G-force impact.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor