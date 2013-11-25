New helmet sensor could better protect youth football players

Published: Nov 25, 2013 at 05:52 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • WMFD-TV reported on how local youth teams in Ohio are using helmet sensors to identify and regulate potential concussion-inducing hits.
  • The San Francisco Chronicle dives into Brett Favre's claim on the "Today Show" that if he had a son, he'd be hesitant to let him play football.
  • CBS-5 in Arizona looked at how recent graduates and a current business school student from Arizona State University are developing a mouthpiece that will light up when subjected to high G-force impact.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

