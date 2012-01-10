New GM McKenzie will try to bring accountability to Raiders

Personnel-wise, the Raiders' cupboard is hardly bare, but McKenzie said what too many others have been scared to say in the past when he described who he wants on his roster: guys who love to play. With the Packers, McKenzie and the personnel department found starters and key contributors who were late-round picks or undrafted altogether, guys like Sam Shields, Tramon Williams, James Starks and Frank Zombo. McKenzie will have to do the same with Oakland, because he only has two late-round picks in 2012. He also said Oakland isn't going after high-priced free agents, which means he had better find a head man who can hire a staff capable of coaching guys up.