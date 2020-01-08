Around the NFL

New Giants coach Joe Judge has clear mission 'to win'

Published: Jan 08, 2020 at 09:24 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Amid myriad introductions and first impressions on an eventful Wednesday afternoon in the NFL world, the New York Giants officially announced Joe Judge as the 19th head coach in the storied chronicle of the franchise.

While he's No. 19 in Giants history, this will be the 38-year-old Judge's first job as a head coach following eight seasons as an assistant under the Bill Belichick learning tree in New England.

Storied as the franchise may be, New York hasn't produced a winning season since 2016 -- which stands as an aberration as six of the last seven Giants seasons have been losing campaigns.

Hence, Judge was transparent on what he expects and what's expected of him.

"Over the past couple of days we had great conversations about where this team is and where it is headed and how we are going to get there," Judge said, via the team website. "My job is to lead our players and coaches. The mission is clear; to win games. There is a process to reaching that objective, and we will implement that process and work that process starting today."

And just like that, the Judge era is under way -- though a formal introductory press conference is scheduled for Thursday.

Amid a flurry of hiring news on Tuesday, word of Judge's hiring came not long after news of the Carolina Panthers hiring Matt Rhule. Rhule's introduction came earlier Wednesday and was followed by a long presser in which the Cowboys and new coach Mike McCarthy held court. The Giants' official announcement of Judge being their next head coach came as their NFC East rivals' near-hour-long conference carried on.

Judge was the fifth candidate interviewed by the Giants, who previously spoke with Cowboys assistant Kris Richard, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale and McCarthy. Rhule was also on their list, but he chose the Panthers before he sat down with the Giants.

"This was the deepest group of quality candidates I can recall, and Joe is as impressive a candidate as I have interviewed," Giants president and chief executive officer John Mara said in a statement. "We met with Joe on Monday. We did have some other candidates lined up to speak with, but Joe had established the threshold at that point. He knows what winning looks like and should look like. His exposure and experience in New England and Alabama have helped shape his philosophy of building a winning program and culture. We are thankful that he has accepted the responsibility to lead our team."

Though this is Judge's first job as a head coach, he has risen in the ranks under coaches regarded as perhaps the greatest in NFL and college lore in Belichick and Alabama's Nick Saban, respectively.

Most recently, Judge was the Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach. His tenure with the Patriots and Belichick began in 2012 after a stay in Alabama under Saban as special teams assistant from 2009-2012.

"Joe did a fantastic job for our program early on in our tenure in Tuscaloosa," Saban said, via the Giants' website. "He went on to have a lot of success on Bill's staff in New England. Joe is one of the brightest young coaches in our profession, and I think he will do a tremendous job as the head coach of the New York Giants. They are getting an extremely smart football coach who is very loyal, organized and diligent about getting the job done.

Judge will follow the two-year tenure of Pat Shurmur as Giants head coach. Shurmur was dismissed after back-to-back losing campaigns. Thus, Judge and the Giants are hoping, though he's following Shurmur, he'll be following in the footsteps of those he learned from and worked under.

"Joe has prepared for this moment and is ready for the challenge of leading our team," said Dave Gettleman, the Giants' general manager. "His beliefs and principles are all about the team. Because of his background with special teams working under Bill Belichick, he has had the experience of evaluating and managing the entire roster. Can't wait to work with him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers hiring Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator

Pittsburgh is hiring Teryl Austin to be its next defensive coordinator. Austin, previously the Steelers' senior defensive assistant and secondary coach, replaces Keith Butler, who retired this offseason after 19 years with the club.
news

Trevor Lawrence 'really relieved' by Jaguars' hire of former NFL QB Doug Pederson: 'Everybody's excited'

For Trevor Lawrence, the long wait for a new head coach left him and the Jaguars directionless, but Saturday's introductory press conference of Doug Pederson felt, finally, like the start of something special.
news

Titans GM Jon Robinson on Ryan Tannehill's future in Tennessee: 'He's our quarterback'

Despite the public doubt that Ryan Tannehill is in the Titans' plans for the future, general manager Jon Robinson said this week that the 33-year-old quarterback is safely entrenched as Nashville's north star.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons plans to go 'hard as heck' in Pro Bowl: 'Like Sean Taylor out in that joint'

Looking to wrap a bow on his stellar rookie season, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons aims to showcase his skills in the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. 
news

Jaguars owner Shad Khan aims to 'strengthen' football operations, 'add brainpower' 

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Saturday during head coach Doug Pederson's introductory news conference that the team has notified the NFL it plans to hire an executive vice president of football operations and will also add someone to the staff to work under general manager Trent Baalke. 
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'excited,' 'happy' to play for offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell 

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is excited about the prospects of being coached by the offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 5

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their practices inside the University of Cincinnati on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Doug Pederson eager for challenge of rebuilding Jaguars: 'This is not an overnight fix'

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke formally introduced new head coach Doug Pederson in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy reiterates team's desire to bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2022

The Packers' premature postseason exit forced the franchise to again face the future sooner than anticipated. Team president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the road ahead on Saturday.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Results of efforts to promote diversity within head coaches 'unacceptable'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo Saturday morning to all 32 teams in which he said they "must acknowledge" that the results of their efforts to promote diversity with respect to head coaches "have been unacceptable."
news

Titans OL Rodger Saffold backs QB Ryan Tannehill: He took us 'out of the gutter'

Following an AFC Divisional Round defeat that saw Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ throw three interceptions in a loss to the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals, the QB's weathered a storm of criticism. However, he's also garnered support aplenty, the latest coming from Pro Bowl teammate ﻿Rodger Saffold﻿. 
news

Anthony Lynn expected to be hired as 49ers assistant head coach

Anthony Lynn is joining the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW