New Georgia president wants SEC to pass uniform drug plan

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- The Athens Banner-Herald reported that the new University of Georgia president backs a drug-testing plan for the Southeastern Conference.
- A UCLA engineer has developed a polymer for the inside of helmets that he claims will prevent concussions, according to MedGaget.com.
- The Kansas City Star reported that the Kansas City Chiefs are happy with the preseason the way it is, echoing what the Detroit Lions said Wednesday.
- The Indianapolis Star reported that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck lifted the spirits of an injured high school star.
- Through the Cam Newton Foundation, this season Carolina Panthers fans will be able to pledge money toward local schools based on how many touchdowns the quarterback throws, the Charlotte Observer reported.
- The Biogenesis scandal, which has caused more than a dozen baseball players to be suspended, has prompted a proposal for high school drug testing in Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald reported.
- The concussion issue has hit home for Oklahoma center Ty Darlington, who saw his brother airlifted off the field during a nationally televised high school game, the Daily Oklahoman reported.
- The Victorville Daily Press (Calif.) reported that baseline testing is slowly growing in the High Desert.
- WKBW reported that the Cleveland Clinic is testing a new concussion app that tests an athlete's balance.
- The Sports Network had an opinion column that said the NBA's drug-testing program is barely adequate.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor