New Georgia president wants SEC to pass uniform drug plan

Published: Aug 29, 2013 at 04:54 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • A UCLA engineer has developed a polymer for the inside of helmets that he claims will prevent concussions, according to MedGaget.com.
  • The Biogenesis scandal, which has caused more than a dozen baseball players to be suspended, has prompted a proposal for high school drug testing in Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald reported.
  • The concussion issue has hit home for Oklahoma center Ty Darlington, who saw his brother airlifted off the field during a nationally televised high school game, the Daily Oklahoman reported.
  • WKBW reported that the Cleveland Clinic is testing a new concussion app that tests an athlete's balance.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

