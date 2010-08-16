New game clock system to be tested during Giants-Jets game

Monday night's game between the Giants and Jets not only features the debut of the New Meadowlands Stadium, but also marks the test of a new game clock system controlled by the on-field officials, USA Today reports.
The Precision Time System, which is already in use by the NBA, allows the on-field officials to start and stop the game clock from a battery-operated pack worn on their belts. Four officials will work in conjunction with the game clock operator in the booth, and the system will activate whenever the first official hits the button, the paper says.
The system should reduce the time it takes between the end of a play and when the game clock officially starts.
The NFL will test the Precision Time System during the 2010 preseason to determine whether to expand its use in the 2011 regular season -- similar to the way instant replay was tested in the 1990s.