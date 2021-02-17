New G.O.A.T. of G.O.A.T.s? Tom Brady climbs list with Super Bowl LV win

1) Tom Brady

Sport: Football

Accomplishments: Seven-time Super Bowl champion; five-time Super Bowl MVP; three NFL MVP awards.

All right, haters: Make your case against Brady. Yes, he's lost Super Bowls, while Jordan never lost an NBA Finals that he appeared in. That's fair. And MJ was also dominant earlier in his career than Brady was; whereas Brady didn't win his first title until his second pro season, Jordan won his in ... (checks notes) ... his seventh? Hmm.

Let me just get to the point with Brady. He's dominated a sport that is designed to wipe out dynasties. The NFL had been a dynasty-based sport in the 1960s (Packers), the '70s (Steelers), the '80s (49ers) and the '90s (Cowboys), and even beyond that, if you want to go back to the Canton Bulldogs. The salary cap was supposed to usher in an era of parity. Nobody was supposed to have prolonged success. But Brady has, for 20 years and with two different franchises. He not only drove his own dynasty, he squashed a few wannabes along the way. As my guy Kyle Brandt pointed out on Good Morning Football the other day, both the St. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks had budding dynasties interrupted by losses to Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Brady might have just done the same thing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Do I also need to point out the fact Brady just won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award at age 43? With a brand new team? And playing in a brand new system? It wasn't like he followed one of the Patriots' assistants somewhere else last offseason; Brady took over Bruce Arians' Bucs and got them to the Super Bowl. Look at Brady in Tampa, then watch some of Michael playing for the Washington Wizards. Even if Jordan's time in Washington isn't as bad as I remember it being, it's no contest. Brady is one of just two quarterbacks to lead two different teams to Super Bowl titles. And he's the only one to actually be an active participant in that second title. I mean, people almost seem to overlook that Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2020. He threw three touchdowns in Super Bowl LV. In contrast, Peyton Manning was benched for Brock Osweiler during his final season in Denver; Manning might not have even seen the field in the playoffs, when he and the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, had Osweiler not flamed out in the regular-season finale against the San Diego Chargers.