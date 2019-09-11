New era dawns: Inside NFL command center on opening night

On some overhead shots, Vincent can see what a player is looking at on his tablet. And he is watching to make sure the player swipes his finger up -- the telltale sign he is looking only at the permitted still photos and not at video, which is forbidden. Sideline integrity is an issue Vincent said the NFL has to work on. There are scores of people on a sideline, almost certainly some of them unnecessary. At one point, Vincent is watching on a monitor two security guards who stand just outside the Bears bench area with their backs turned to the field so they can watch fans in the stands. Security guards at those posts sometimes get hurt, because they can't see the game action heading their way until they are rolled over. Vincent said the NFL has to figure out how to better protect them. This game is a relatively quiet one, so there is more time for such observations. Vincent said it is easier to officiate a game in which an elite quarterback -- like Aaron Rodgers -- plays because the quarterback is so efficient. There are fewer incompletions, fewer delays of game, and fewer stoppages of the clock as a result.