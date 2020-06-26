Around the NFL

Friday, Jun 26, 2020 03:58 PM

New England to air roundtable special of Patriots All Access

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

As is the case for many around the NFL, the New England Patriots are engaging in different dialogue this offseason beyond football. While the COVID-19 pandemic has physically separated players and coaches for months, the need to discuss race relations while the country is at a crossroads has brought them together.

About two dozen members of the Patriots participated in roundtable conversations on racism in America as part of a special episode of Patriots All Access, which will air Friday on WBZ at 7 p.m. EST.

Below are some of the poignant messages from the show:

Linebacker Jerod Mayo:

"What we're looking for is progress, it's all about progress. You think about this problem, this is a generational problem, the divisiveness. This has been going on for hundreds of years."

Fullback Jakob Johnson:

"Coming to America was really the first time I experienced getting treated differently because of my skin color. I was always aware that I was a little different in Germany around the other kids, but the fact that that I could be discriminated or treated badly because of the color of my skin, that didn't happen to me until I came over here."

Center David Andrews:

"Growing up in the South to some extent you're ignorant to some of it, especially growing up in football locker rooms. The way you see the world from a locker room perspective and growing up in sports is not really how the world works on the outside. I think that's something I've really noticed in the last few years. Having conversations with guys in our locker room and now even guys that I haven't talked to in a while from college, there's definitely been a lot of good from it but it's definitely heartbreaking just to see all the hatred in the world."

Cornerback Jason McCourty:

"To see people care because what was going on and what has gone on in our country for so many years, to get out and peacefully protest or to get out and express yourself in whichever way you see fit because at the end of the day, when you want change and you want things to move in a different direction, you have to make noise. I do see a future and I do have hope that things will change in this country."

Related Content

49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts
news

49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts

The San Francisco 49ers signed their two first-round picks Friday, inking DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk four-year contract contracts.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Not much traction between Chris Jones, Chiefs on long-term deal

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that there hasn't been much traction toward a long-term contract between franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at S.C. restaurant 
news

Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at S.C. restaurant 

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said Thursday that he and his family were racially profiled at a Florence, S.C., Chipotle and later asked to leave the restaurant.
Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets
news

Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets

Adam Gase isn't interested in discussing the Jamal Adams situation publicly. The New York Jets coach told reporters Friday in a conference call that he's keeping all discussions about the star safety's trade request in-house.  
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul underwent minor knee surgery

Jason Pierre-Paul endured another surgery. This one is minor. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass-rusher underwent minor knee surgery this week, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bills QB Josh Allen trying to bring early '90s vibes back to Buffalo

The aura surrounding the early '90s Buffalo teams that reached four straight Super Bowls will never leave Western New York. With Bills Mafia always raging despite some wayward seasons, QB Josh Allen wants to give fans that early '90s feel once again.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley stretches with teammates during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Lake Forest, Ill.
news

Bears WRs coach predicts big growth from Riley Ridley in 2020

Quarterback isn't the only question mark for the Bears' offense. The receiver depth chart is another aspect that must be shaken out during training camp. The man who WRs coach Mike Furrey sees making a big leap in 2020? Riley Ridley.
Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts
news

Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts

The Washington Redskins need Dwayne Haskins to take the next step in his second season, and senior executive Doug Williams believes he has tools to make a leap.
Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad

With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley trailblazing the passing attack and the offseason additions of Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst, Matt Ryan thinks the Falcons' offense is as talented as the 2012 squad's that almost reached the Super Bowl.
Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'
news

Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'

Much like the other Aaron in the Packers' starting lineup, Aaron Jones is both very aware and ready to welcome the talented prospect soon joining the fray at his position. The third-year running back turned in his best season in 2019, tying for the NFL lead in touchdowns (19) and rushing for 1,084 yards.
NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled
news

NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled

The NFL has advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier, league executive vice president, general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call Thursday.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL