New England Patriots will visit White House on April 19

The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will visit the White House on April 19, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced Thursday.
After convening with President Donald Trump, New England will have met with three Presidents (George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Trump) since 2002.
It remains to be seen how many members of the organization will visit the White House. At least six Patriots players from the 2016 season -- Martellus Bennett, LeGarrette Blount, Alan Branch, Dont'a Hightower, Chris Long, Devin McCourty -- have publicly stated they will not attend.