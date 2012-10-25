New England Patriots' three biggest problems; Week 8 X-factors

"You're searching for ways to score points every week, and whatever you have to do to do that, that's what you fall back on," he told me. "It's gonna change week-to-week. You say, 'OK, this is what we need to do to win in Week 1,' and if you win, it's great. And if you lose, it's not so good, and you say, 'We gotta change that, that didn't work.' If you win, you say, 'OK, great, we have to do more of those things.' And hopefully by the 16th week of the year, you're at a point where you say, 'We've tried all these things and we've settled into what we do well.' "