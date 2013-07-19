New England Patriots' Stevan Ridley aims to inspire kids at camp

Boston Herald reported on New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley, who inspired young kids at the Miss-Lou Tri Sports Camp.
The Tennessean reported on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Damian Williams, who is trying to pass a positive message through his football camps.
Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen told "NFL AM" that the league's new crown of the helmet rule will take some getting used to because it involves instinct.
Stlouisrams.com featured former St. Louis Rams defensive back Aeneas Williams, who has made the transition to minister.
Bengals.com looked atCincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who had more than 300 happy campers at his clinic.
WIBW-TV reported on a Wounded Warriors Project coach, who is training this week at the University of Kansas athletic department.
As drug suspensions loom, MLB Players' Association leader Michael Weiner sees a lengthy fight ahead, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The Caribbean Journal reported that Jamaica will start testing high school athletes for performance-enhancing drugs.
Wide World of Sports reported that the International Rugby Board will review its concussion protocol.
Former Olympic snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is pushing for WADA to take marijuana off the banned substance list, according to USA Today.