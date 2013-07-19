New England Patriots' Stevan Ridley aims to inspire kids at camp

Published: Jul 19, 2013 at 08:14 AM

Boston Herald reported on New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley, who inspired young kids at the Miss-Lou Tri Sports Camp.

The Tennessean reported on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Damian Williams, who is trying to pass a positive message through his football camps.

Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen told "NFL AM" that the league's new crown of the helmet rule will take some getting used to because it involves instinct.

Stlouisrams.com featured former St. Louis Rams defensive back Aeneas Williams, who has made the transition to minister.

Bengals.com looked atCincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who had more than 300 happy campers at his clinic.

WIBW-TV reported on a Wounded Warriors Project coach, who is training this week at the University of Kansas athletic department.

As drug suspensions loom, MLB Players' Association leader Michael Weiner sees a lengthy fight ahead, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Caribbean Journal reported that Jamaica will start testing high school athletes for performance-enhancing drugs.

The Sacramento Bee offered tips for keeping kids safe from soccer concussions.

Wide World of Sports reported that the International Rugby Board will review its concussion protocol.

Former Olympic snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is pushing for WADA to take marijuana off the banned substance list, according to USA Today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries signs three-year extension worth $66.8M

Left tackle D.J. Humphries had signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, which is worth $66.8 million total with $34 million guaranteed and $21 million in Year 1, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens LB David Ojabo signs rookie contract; all 2022 draft picks now signed

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo has ended his holdout and the 2022 NFL Draft class has now all signed in the process.

news

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis on progress he's made since May: 'I'm light years ahead'

Tennessee third-round pick Malik Willis believes he's already seen major improvement in his game since he first began in organized team activities in May through minicamp and through training camp as it stands now.

news

The Top 100 Players Of 2022 On NFL Network

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW