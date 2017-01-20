New England Patriots standouts praise James Harrison

Players almost never get to go out on their own terms as champions. It happened with Peyton Manning a year ago, but the James Harrisons of the world are often forced into an end they did not want, without a Super Bowl ring on their finger. While Harrison has expressed a desire to come back in 2017 at age 39 -- which makes perfect sense since he led the team in sacks this season with five -- this is obviously the best chance he'll have to make it to the big game again.