New England Patriots release Brandon Spikes

The Monday news comes mere hours after Massachusetts state troopers discovered a vehicle registered to the inside linebacker abandoned in the median of a highway in Foxborough.
The 2011 Mercedes Maybach was discovered around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement to NFL Media, and had "damage to its front end." According to the statement, a representative with the OnStar on-board navigation system said the driver reported hitting a deer, though no deer was found at the scene.
Further in the statement, the police note that a 2009 Nissan Murano was rear-ended by a vehicle that neither of the three passengers could identify. It happened just a short distance from where the vehicle registered to Spikes was discovered.
All three passengers in the Murano were taken to the hospital for examination. The police said that their injuries were minor.
At the moment, Spikes has not been charged with any crime, nor has his Mercedes been officially linked to the accident. Massachusetts State Police are continuing their investigation. Spikes, a run-stopping specialist, was expected to add depth to a unit that is dealing with injuries this offseason.
