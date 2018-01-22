New England Patriots' reign is great, whether you like it or not

Brady and Belichick are going to their eighth Super Bowl together. That's insane. Brady took over the starting job in 2001, after Mo Lewis delivered a crushing blow to Drew Bledsoe. Since then, the Pats have participated in Super Bowl Sunday 47 percent of the time. FYI: Four NFL franchises have never been to a single Super Bowl. Brady and Belichick each own the most Lombardi Trophies (five) in NFL history for a quarterback and head coach, respectively. If -- sorry, when -- they beat the Philadelphia Eagles two Sundays from now, Brady and Belichick will tie Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson with six titles as a player-coach combo. The Pats will also be going back-to-back, which will make them the first NFL franchise to accomplish such a feat since ... New England in 2003 and '04.