New England Patriots register zero new positive COVID-19 test results 

A dose of good news has come out of New England.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning the Patriots had zero new positive tests stemming from Wednesday's round of testing, per a source informed of the situation.

New England will continue to work remotely Thursday for at least one more round of COVID-19 tests.

The positive news comes a day after star corner Stephon Gilmore tested positive, the third Patriots player to have done so, joining quarterback Cam Newton and practice-squad defensive lineman Bill Murray, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

As we've seen out of Tennessee, a day or two of zero positive tests does not get New England out of the woods, but it's certainly better than the alternative. The Pats need at least two consecutive days -- and potentially more -- of zero positives in order to re-open the facility.

"We made the decision to close the facility for the health and safety of our team," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "That's always priority No. 1. We have continued our preparations for Denver with virtual calls and we'll just kind of take the situation day by day. When we feel that it's safe for everyone to come back, then we will do that."

When asked what is his level of input with the NFL regarding how much time is necessary to prepare to play a game, Belichick said: "We've been in communication with the league, and again, that's a fluid situation, so we'll just take it day by day."

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET.

"We're preparing today like a normal Thursday," Belichick said. "We'll see what the schedule is and isn't but we're preparing for a normal Thursday."