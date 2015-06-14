Around the NFL

New England Patriots receive Super Bowl XLIX rings

Published: Jun 14, 2015

The Patriots can now show off the spoils of their improbable Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Pats owner Robert Kraft presented players and coaches with their championship rings in a private ceremony at his Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts home on Sunday.

"Football is the consummate team sport. These championship rings represent all that the team endured and overcame together," Kraft said. "The players on this team will forever be bound by the memories this ring represents. The presentation of the rings is one of my favorite moments."

Members from each of the five military branches delivered the white gold cast rings featuring a field of 205 diamonds to the 2014 champs. The ring has the phrases "Do Your Job" and "We are all Patriots" inscribed, as well as Kraft's signature.

As for the dinner, it had enough seating to accommodate an emperor's wedding, and a Patriots ice sculpture to boot. Rapper Wiz Khalifa also performed. (It would be super awkward if he started singing "Black and Yellow.")

There are several other party storylines we're interested in: Did Gronk do a song and dance? Did Vince Wilforkgo for fourths? Did Malcolm Butler arrive on time? Or did he show up last-minute when it really mattered?

Kraft talked about his party in March saying, "You never know if it's going to happen again, so you like to make it special."

If you're like me and enjoy looking at expensive jewelry with no intentions of ever owning the piece, check out this gallery of every Super Bowl ring ever made -- or just wait till it hits eBay/the next episode of "Pawn Stars."

It's great to be the champs.

