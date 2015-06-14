New England Patriots receive Super Bowl XLIX rings

The Patriots can now show off the spoils of their improbable Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Pats owner Robert Kraft presented players and coaches with their championship rings in a private ceremony at his Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts home on Sunday.
"Football is the consummate team sport. These championship rings represent all that the team endured and overcame together," Kraft said. "The players on this team will forever be bound by the memories this ring represents. The presentation of the rings is one of my favorite moments."
As for the dinner, it had enough seating to accommodate an emperor's wedding, and a Patriots ice sculpture to boot. Rapper Wiz Khalifa also performed. (It would be super awkward if he started singing "Black and Yellow.")
There are several other party storylines we're interested in: Did Gronk do a song and dance? Did Vince Wilforkgo for fourths? Did Malcolm Butler arrive on time? Or did he show up last-minute when it really mattered?
Kraft talked about his party in March saying, "You never know if it's going to happen again, so you like to make it special."
If you're like me and enjoy looking at expensive jewelry with no intentions of ever owning the piece, check out this gallery of every Super Bowl ring ever made -- or just wait till it hits eBay/the next episode of "Pawn Stars."
It's great to be the champs.
