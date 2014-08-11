New England Patriots poised for defensive renaissance in 2014?

1) An underrated key to New England's success on offense? A clean slate of health for Danny Amendola. There's reason to believe Amendola, in his second season with the Pats, could follow the path that Julian Edelman blazed last year. Over his first four years in New England, Edelman lost 16 games to injuries, and they always seemed to occur just as he was about to break out. He went to Tom Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, for help. What he learned was that, while there's always luck involved, you can tilt the odds in your favor. "Football is not just a job, it is a lifestyle," Edelman told me. "As a professional athlete, that is what you have to try to do, stay as healthy as you can. As you know, it is a rough game. The more you can prevent things from happening, the flexibility, having all your muscles fluid and loose kind of like a rubber band, the best results you can get. ... There is a factor of luck. But there is also a factor of knowing when to take a risk on a certain play, knowing a situation in a game. Do you have to go in and take that big hit? Knowing when the journey is over on getting hit. Knowing not to cut back where the big men are. And there's also rest, recovery and hydration." Edelman played 16 games for the first time in his career last year, and caught 105 passes. He referred the injury-plagued Amendola to Guerrero, and the two worked together this offseason.