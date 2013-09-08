New England Patriots overcome sloppy play to win

Despite the sloppiness, there was plenty to be encouraged about on both sides of the ball. Bills quarterback EJ Manuel didn't look like a rookie in his first NFL start. He avoided big mistakes and made a handful of very nice throws. For all of the Patriots' problems, they dominated the flow of the game with 89 plays and their time of possession at nearly 38 minutes. (For perspective, the Patriots led the NFL with 74 plays per game last season.)