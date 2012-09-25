New England Patriots new challengers for No.1

There are a number of big-time teams who have started slowly out of the gate with a 1-2 mark; teams you might not expect to be on a list of below .500 teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs are among the 1-2 teams, but they remain outside of the bottom six.
Who did make the list? You're about ready to find out. Well, if you haven't already skipped ahead.
And without further ado ...
Got a comment or a question? Don't waste your brilliant, biting flame in the comment section, hit Rank up via Twitter or via Facebook Also be sure to catch the latest on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.