Meet the 'Law & Order: SVU' and 'Sopranos' extra assembling the Patriots' roster 

You'll see a young Ziegler behind Ice-T and Ludacris in SVU's Season 8 finale. He's playing an intrepid New York City reporter, which must've come up during his interview with media-loving Bill Belichick.

Callahan also reports Ziegler played a walk-on role in the infamous series finale of HBO's The Sopranos and attended a movie premiere when actress Emma Stone's father joined his high school coaching staff in Arizona.

Add it all together and when then-Broncos coach Josh McDaniels plucked him from Arizona in 2010, family and friends reportedly toasted to "Hollywood" Ziegler's new NFL endeavor.

"Hollywood" must've made the right career choice. One decade and a few Patriots Super Bowl rings later, he's the handpicked successor to new Texans GM Nick Caserio, no longer a character set in the background.