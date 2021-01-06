New England Patriots enter offseason shrouded in questions, particularly at quarterback

Despite all of the unpredictable and, at times, improbable things that happened during the 2020 NFL regular season -- no games lost to COVID-19, Alex Smith leading the Washington Football Team to a division title, to name a couple -- the New England Patriots finishing 7-9 and missing the postseason feels uniquely odd in a football world conditioned by two decades of domination.

Yes, New England was without Tom Brady﻿, who relocated to Tampa in free agency. But the Patriots still had Bill Belichick, the architect of a multi-iteration dynasty who proved time and again that his teams are just better prepared than yours. Until this season.

Suffering a four-game losing streak in the first half of the season and a three-game skid in December, the Pats missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. They finished in the bottom half of the division for the first time since 2000, Belichick's first season with the franchise. The offense ranked 27th in total yards and scoring, both lows in the Belichick era. Meanwhile, the defense managed just 24 sacks, a number the 2019 Patriots reached in their first five games.

So, what happened?

Belichick has been significantly more open about team building over this past year, endorsing the notion that the Patriots had stretched themselves to the limit in the latter stages of the Brady era. Consequently, as this line of thinking goes, the chickens just came home to roost in 2020. This is a sentiment the coach reiterated in Monday's season-ending video press conference.

"Honestly, I don't know how we could be any more aggressive than we were for the last five years," Belichick said. "I'm talking about the '14 to '18 period. Well, I'll throw last year in there, too -- and last year. So for the last six years, really, and so there's a residual to that."