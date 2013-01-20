New England Patriots doomed by miscues, sloppy play

Mistakes: Perhaps the biggest play of the second half was Wes Welker's drive-killing drop early in the third quarter. The Patriots would have been in field-goal range, ready to go up two scores, if not for the drop. Instead, the Patriots punted, and the Ravens took the lead and never gave it up. Nate Solder's holding penalty wiped out another first down and killed the next Patriots drive. They turned over the ball three times in the fourth quarter (with one of the plays in garbage time.)