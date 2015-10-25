New England Patriots defeat New York Jets 30-23

Published: Oct 25, 2015 at 09:36 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady overcame New England's shaky first three quarters by throwing for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth, and the Patriots beat the New York Jets 30-23 on Sunday to remain unbeaten.

Brady completed 13 of 16 passes for 135 yards in the final quarter to overcome a 20-16 lead and give New England a two-game lead over the Jets in the AFC East. He was 34 of 54 for 355 yards overall - numbers that would have been even better if not for the 11 drops by his receivers, six by newly activated Brandon LaFell.

The Jets kicked a field goal on first down and then recovered the onside kick with 15 seconds left. But a false-start penalty on Brandon Marshall ended the game after a short pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick left the Jets 37 yards from the tying score.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

