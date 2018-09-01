Around the NFL

New England Patriots cut RB Mike Gillislee

Published: Sep 01, 2018 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Gillislee lost his battle for a roster spot.

The New England Patriots cut the running back Saturday, Around The NFL's Herbie Teope reported Saturday.

Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald first reported the move.

Gillislee was in a fight with Jeremy Hill throughout training camp for a backup role in New England. It appears Hill won the power-back gig in Tom Brady's offense.

The Patriots entered training camp with three locks to make the roster: Rex Burkhead, James White and rookie Sony Michel. With the first-round pick Michel dealing with injury it opened the door to highlight the Gillislee-Hill competition.

Hill impressed in three preseason games, taking 26 carries for 107 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, particularly showing out in the first two tilts. Gillislee finished with 33 carries for 100 yards (3.0 yards per carry) in three preseason games.

Gillislee signed a front-loaded, two-year $6.4 million contract last season, but was a healthy scratch down the stretch. Jettisoning the 27-year-old saves the Patriots $2.18 million on the salary cap.

Despite losing his roster spot in New England, Gillislee showed last season he's still solid in converting short-yardage situations. He should land on his feet elsewhere (finding his way back to Buffalo to spell LeSean McCoy might not be a bad deal for Gillislee).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh declines to name Week 12 starting QB after benching Zach Wilson in loss to Bills

Despite making a change at quarterback during Sunday afternoon's loss, head coach Robert Saleh said post-game that he has not decided which of his QBs will be the starter for next week's game, and will make the decision Monday.
news

Browns set to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco to practice squad

Former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco is set to sign with the Browns practice squad on Monday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley defends defensive play-calling in wake of 23-20 loss to Packers: 'So you don't have to ask that again'

After yet another game in which his team lost by less than a score and gave up significant yardage on defense, head coach Brandon Staley was emphatic that he has no plans to make changes in his play-calling at this point.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff shrugs off boos, three INTs to lead comeback win over Bears

After throwing three interceptions and hearing some boos, QB Jared Goff led Detroit to a resounding comeback in which the Lions scored 17 straight points to emerge from Sunday with a 31-26 victory.
news

Geno Smith returns from elbow injury to nearly lead Seahawks to last-second win over Rams

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith nearly led his team to a comeback win after suffering an elbow injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Rams.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Texans found a way to win on a day when C.J. Stroud didn't match his usual form. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) active for Sunday's game at Bills

After entering the weekend with a questionable designation due to an elbow injury, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is officially active this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor on Dec. 30

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor on Saturday, Dec. 30.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday.
news

Week 11 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Eagles-Chiefs on Monday night

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football."
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 11 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.