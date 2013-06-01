New England Patriots: All-time underrated, overrated players

Steve Grogan -- QB, 1975-1990

This is a tough one for anyone who grew up in New England. Grogan is revered for his toughness and tenacity, and rightly so, but the truth is he was never much more than an average quarterback. In 16 seasons, mostly as the team's starter, Grogan never won a playoff game or made a single Pro Bowl while tossing 20 more interceptions than touchdowns. Given the level of adoration he receives in New England, one would think he'd racked up some MVPs along the way.