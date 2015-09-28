New England Patriots acquire Jon Bostic from Bears

The Pats acquired Jon Bostic from the Chicago Bears on Monday in exchange for a 2016 late-round draft pick, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the deal. Chicago officially announced the deal Tuesday.
It's the second trade of the day for a rebuilding Bears squad jettisoning defensive players ill-suited to Vic Fangio's 3-4 scheme. Hours earlier, Chicago dealt four-time All Pro pass rusherJared Allen to the Carolina Panthers.
This trade fits the Patriots' profile. They picked up linebackers Akeem Ayers and Jonathan Casillas at last year's trade deadline. Both players went on to contribute to the franchise's fourth Lombardi Trophy before moving on in free agency.
A second-round draft pick out of Florida in 2013, Bostic has started 17 games in his first two seasons. Although he flashed big-hitting ability during his rookie preseason, he quickly emerged as a liability in run support, too often being out of position to make the tackle.
After the previous coaching staff tinkered with the idea of moving Bostic from the middle to the outside last year, the current regime opted to play Shea McClellin and the undrafted Christian Jones over him on the inside.
Much like Ayers, Bostic is a former top prospect in need of a change of scenery and the Bill Belichick touch.
If he impresses in practice, Bostic will give the Patriots more options for their hybrid defense, which often changes to suit opponents' strengths and weaknesses.