New England Pariots sign TE Fred Davis

May 11, 2015
Kevin Patra

Less than a week after being reinstated by the NFL, tight end Fred Davis found a landing spot.

Davis signed with the New England Patriots on Monday, the team announced. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is for one year.

Davis was suspended indefinitely in February of 2014 for repeated violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He missed all of last season.

The 29-year-old tight end earned career highs in 2011 with 59 receptions for 796 yards. Since that season he's compiled just 31 catches for 395 yards.

Davis joins a deep tight end group that includes Rob Gronkowski, Michael Hoomanawanui, Tim Wright, Scott Chandler and sixth-round pick A.J. Derby.

Once viewed as a Pro Bowl-level talent, Davis signing is another Bill Belichick special. If Davis doesn't wow, the Pats cut him and move forward. If he flashes some of his 2011 ability, they bought a bargain.

