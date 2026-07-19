New Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks wants to 'show what I'm worth' after trade, extension

Wicks, 25, is coming of a 2025 showing in which he produced 30 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns – each of those numbers career lows.

Even with injuries to Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft, Wicks was lost in the shuffle behind Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. With Watson, Reed and Kraft back, 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden expected to have a bigger role along with '25 third-rounder Savion Williams, Green Bay might have bestowed upon Wicks a bigger opportunity with the two-time reigning NFC East champions.

He's already taking on the task of tutoring to an extent.

"We're all still learning the offense and the new ways of doing things here around Philly," he said. "I get some questions going into what I know, but we are all still learning. We are all getting better.

"It's not hard. It's just details."

Where Wicks slots in remains to be seen. He's part of a significant alteration to the Eagles wide receiver room, with the most notable change the subtraction of A.J. Brown, who was traded to the New England Patriots.

"Smitty, he from Louisiana. I'm from Louisiana. Growing up, I knew about Smitty," said Wicks, a Plaquemine, Louisiana, native. "And me and Smitty talked before I got here. Being here with him, it's a great guy to look up to," Wicks said. "His route running is very smooth, real smooth in his routes. And I feel that same way about myself."

There's some familiarity for Wicks, but it's a fresh start for him and the Eagles WR corps. He's looking to contribute however he can.