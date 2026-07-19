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New Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks wants to 'show what I'm worth' after trade, extension

Published: Jul 19, 2026 at 12:14 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In a few ways, Philadelphia isn't all that dissimilar from Green Bay for Dontayvion Wicks.

Following three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Wicks was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason and subsequently signed an extension with his new team in green.

Aside from the color scheme, Wicks is familiar with Philly's top wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, and is acquainted with the offensive system he's joining, as another Packers transplant, Sean Mannion, is the Eagles' new offensive coordinator. Wicks' former Packers wide receiver coach, Ryan Mahaffey, is on board as the Eagles run game coordinator/tight ends coach, too.

"Me and Sean built a relationship just like coach Mahaffey," Wicks said, via the Eagles website. "Relationships play a big part in things, so I felt like that was a big part of the reason why, you know, the trust for me to be here and for them to bank on me."

The Eagles banked on Wicks to the tune of a one-year, $12.5 million extension that has him tied to the club through the 2027 season after acquiring him from the Packers in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks over the next two years.

"I just want to say I'm blessed to be able to be in this position," Wicks said. "It just showed me the value and love that Philly has for me, and I want to come out and show what I'm worth."

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Wicks, 25, is coming of a 2025 showing in which he produced 30 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns – each of those numbers career lows.

Even with injuries to Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft, Wicks was lost in the shuffle behind Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. With Watson, Reed and Kraft back, 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden expected to have a bigger role along with '25 third-rounder Savion Williams, Green Bay might have bestowed upon Wicks a bigger opportunity with the two-time reigning NFC East champions.

He's already taking on the task of tutoring to an extent.

"We're all still learning the offense and the new ways of doing things here around Philly," he said. "I get some questions going into what I know, but we are all still learning. We are all getting better.

"It's not hard. It's just details."

Where Wicks slots in remains to be seen. He's part of a significant alteration to the Eagles wide receiver room, with the most notable change the subtraction of A.J. Brown, who was traded to the New England Patriots.

Joining Wicks as fresh faces are first-round pick Makai Lemon, veteran Marquise Brown, another former Packer, Samori Toure, Elijah Moore and holdover Johnny Wilson, among others. The unquestioned leader of the group is Smith, who's coming off his third career 1,000-yard season and is quarterback Jalen Hurts' top target.

"Smitty, he from Louisiana. I'm from Louisiana. Growing up, I knew about Smitty," said Wicks, a Plaquemine, Louisiana, native. "And me and Smitty talked before I got here. Being here with him, it's a great guy to look up to," Wicks said. "His route running is very smooth, real smooth in his routes. And I feel that same way about myself."

There's some familiarity for Wicks, but it's a fresh start for him and the Eagles WR corps. He's looking to contribute however he can.

"I want to be the best I can be, fill in the void. Whatever the team asks me to do, step up and play that role," Wicks said. "I just think of it as capitalizing on my opportunity that's given to me. We never know what happens throughout the season. Just taking it day by day and keep on working to be the best."

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