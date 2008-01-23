New Dolphins coach Sparano hires three Cowboys assistants

Published: Jan 23, 2008 at 09:14 AM

MIAMI -- New Miami Dolphins coach Tony Sparano hired three assistants Wednesday from his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Joining Miami were Paul Pasqualoni as defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles as assistant head coach and secondary coach, and Kacy Rodgers as defensive line coach. All worked in Dallas with Sparano, who was the Cowboys' assistant head coach before taking the Miami job last week.

New Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Bill Parcells and new general manager Jeff Ireland also formerly worked for the Cowboys.

David Corrao, who coached linebackers at Mississippi in 2007, joined Miami as defensive quality control coach.

Pasqualoni was the coach at Syracuse from 1991-2004, leading the Orangemen to a record 107-59-1 record and nine bowl appearances. He spent the past three years with the Cowboys as tight ends coach and then linebackers coach.

Bowles has eight years of experience as an NFL assistant, including the past three in Dallas, where he was secondary coach. He was an assistant with the Cleveland Browns in 2001-04.

Rodgers spent five seasons with the Cowboys, including the past three coaching the defensive line.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Carson Wentz clears COVID-19 protocols, will play vs. Raiders

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is a go. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback cleared COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning and will play against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Frank Reich told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams appears headed to franchise tag after 2021 season

There have been no recent talks about a new contract between the Packers and WR Davante Adams, and it's likely heading toward a franchise tag this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL coaching roundup: Examining team coaching questions with two weeks left in regular season

With two weeks remaining in the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reviews several coaching situations around the league including what the Chicago Bears plan to do with Matt Nagy. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) not expected to start vs. Texans, likely to undergo offseason surgery

49ers QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s injury may have been kept quiet for a few days, but the thumb injury he suffered in a loss to the Titans was a significant one. In fact, sources say that Garoppolo is expected to have surgery following the season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW