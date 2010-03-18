 Skip to main content
New DE Tapp signs three-year deal with Eagles; Howard, Curtis cut

Published: Mar 18, 2010 at 08:17 AM

Darryl Tapp is looking forward to a fresh start.

Two days after he joined the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade, Tapp signed a three-year contract with the team Thursday. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

"I think a change of scenery will be good," said Tapp, a defensive end who spent four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. "I guess last year I had 2.5 sacks, but honestly in my eyes, I feel like it was my best year. I had 2.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits. Last year was just a difficult situation with the circumstances that we had in Seattle. So, stats don't always tell the story. It's what you see on the surface."

The Eagles sent defensive end Chris Clemons and a fourth-round pick in next month's draft to the Seahawks in exchange for Tapp. A second-round pick by Seattle in 2006, Tapp has 18 sacks, two interceptions, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 64 career games.

Tapp will compete with Victor Abiamiri and Juqua Parker for playing time opposite Pro Bowl right end Trent Cole. The Eagles released defensive end Darren Howard, who had 21.5 sacks in four seasons with the team.

"Darren Howard has been one of our most productive and versatile members of our defense in the last couple of years," Eagles coach Andy Reid said, according to the team's Web site. "He is nothing but a solid player, leader and person on and off the field."

The Eagles also released wide receiver Kevin Curtis, who was limited by sports hernia and knee injuries the last two seasons. He had 77 receptions for 1,110 yards in 2007, his first season in Philadelphia.

"Kevin is one of the classiest players I have ever been around," Reid said. "He's the type of player and person we like to build our team with. We just feel good about the young corps of receivers we have on our team at this point."

Tapp was a restricted free agent and signed a one-year tender with the Seahawks on Monday, the day before he was traded. His new contract with the Eagles runs through the 2012 season.

"When I first found out I was being traded, I was shocked, honestly, because everything I heard from the people in Seattle was that I was going to be there for this upcoming year," Tapp said. "I was looking forward to going in there and getting the ball rolling again. When I found out, it was a bittersweet moment. It was bitter because the team that finally gave me a chance to play in the league was moving elsewhere without me, but it's a sweet thing because I get to play for a great organization and be closer to home."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

