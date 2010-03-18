New DE Tapp signs three-year deal with Eagles; Howard, Curtis cut

"When I first found out I was being traded, I was shocked, honestly, because everything I heard from the people in Seattle was that I was going to be there for this upcoming year," Tapp said. "I was looking forward to going in there and getting the ball rolling again. When I found out, it was a bittersweet moment. It was bitter because the team that finally gave me a chance to play in the league was moving elsewhere without me, but it's a sweet thing because I get to play for a great organization and be closer to home."