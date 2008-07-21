New coach has hands full at Redskins training camp

Can McIntosh, Rogers return from injuries?

The two young starters both suffered season-ending ligament tears last year. According to reports, Rocky McIntosh's has responded better than Carlos Rogers' and he is apparently on track to be cleared in time for training camp. Rogers, on the other hand, has not come back from his knee injury as quickly and could be placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp. Both players are key cogs in the Redskins' defense and are among the club's youngest starters on that side of the ball. The status of those two players could have a huge effect on the Redskins' defense that has been bolstered by the addition of veteran defensive end Jason Taylor. Taylor was picked up after Phillip Daniels got hurt in the team's first traiing camp practice.