New Chiefs head coach Haley retains Gailey, fills staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs retained offensive coordinator Chan Gailey and hired two former NFL defensive coordinators, Clancy Pendergast and Gary Gibbs, on Tuesday as new head coach Todd Haley filled out his staff.
Also hired were Bill Muir, who was the offensive coordinator and the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Joel Collier, Pat Perles, Steve Hoffman and Dedric Ward.
Besides Gailey, those assistants retained from former head coach Herman Edwards' staff were Bob Bicknell, Joe D'Alessandris, Tim Krumrie, Brent Salazar and Cedric Smith.
Pendergast spent the past five seasons as defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals. Gibbs had been defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints the past three years.
General manager Scott Pioli and Haley were hired after the Chiefs went 2-14 last season, the worst record in franchise history.
Gailey, a former head coach for the Dallas Cowboys, was forced to reconfigure the Chiefs' offense because of season-ending injuries to the team's top two quarterbacks. He switched to a quasi-spread offense to fit the talents of Tyler Thigpen, a third-team quarterback. Thigpen managed only one victory, but the offense did move the ball.
The Chiefs' biggest weakness was on defense. Coordinator Gunther Cunningham resigned soon after the season and became defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions.
Haley, the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals last season, might want to call his own plays, although that hasn't been announced.
Collier was with the New England Patriots for the past three years. Hoffman's most recent job was as kicking coach and assistant special teams coach for the Miami Dolphins.
Muir, a 31-year NFL coaching veteran, also has coached with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit and New England.
Perles spent the past six seasons at North Dakota State and was offensive coordinator the past four years. Ward was on Haley's offensive staff with the Cardinals the past two years.
