Around the NFL

New CBA includes playoff expansion to 14 teams

Published: Mar 15, 2020 at 04:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Say hello to more high-stakes football.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, thanks to Sunday's vote in favor of the new collective bargaining agreement, the NFL will add a seventh playoff team in each conference effective in 2020, raising the total playoff bids available from 12 to 14.

Gone is the first-round bye for each conference's No. 2 seed, increasing the importance of the top position in the AFC and NFC standings. Another wild-card team joins the fray, giving us three for each conference and a visiting opponent for each division winner that didn't finish with the top seed on Wild Card Weekend.

This could make the regular season's final weeks much more interesting. Instead of debating whether teams with berths secured should rest starters in the final week or two of the regular season, those contenders will likely be playing for playoff seeding, battling for the lone bye and a more advantageous first-round matchup. The window increases for fringe teams, too, as the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams and gritty-but-undermanned Pittsburgh Steelers would've snuck into the playoffs at 9-7 and 8-8 last season under the new format.

The additional playoff team also gives us a better chance of a lower-seeded team running the table on a deep playoff run. As other sports' postseason tournaments have proven, all you need to do is get in. There's an increased possibility -- and a greater reason to watch all the way to the final week of the season (which can become a week later with the new CBA's option to add a 17th game) -- for those fighting for another opportunity to take the field. Intriguing football is always better football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on rookie Devon Witherspoon's big night: 'This is why we took him'

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon soared to a 97-yard touchdown return off his first career interception to highlight the Seattle Seahawks' 24-3 thumping of the New York Giants on Monday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Giants on Monday night

Bolstered by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon and a ferocious rush, the Seattle Seahawks defense held the New York Giants in check for a win on Monday Night Football.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith returned to Monday night's win over Giants after knee injury

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returned in the second half of Monday night's 24-3 win over the Giants after missing three possessions with a knee injury.
news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffers concussion on first drive, ruled out in win at Giants

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a concussion on the first possession of Seattle's 24-3 win while attempting to bring down Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on a second-down scramble and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
news

Week 4 Monday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) inactive Monday night against Seahawks

Saquon Barkley is officially inactive for the New York Giants' Monday night clash with the visiting Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle sprain.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered bone bruise in knee, could have short-term absence

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a knee bruise in Sunday's loss against the Texans that could lead to a short-term absence, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Bears coach Matt Eberflus announces WR Chase Claypool will remain away from team this week

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday announced that WR Chase Claypool will remain away from the team this week as they prepare to face Washington on Thursday night.
news

Colts announce RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday 

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday.
news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith sticking with Desmond Ridder at QB despite struggles

A change isn't coming at quarterback in Atlanta, at least not yet. Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday he is sticking with second-year quarterback ﻿Desmond Ridder﻿ as his starter, despite Ridder's difficulties.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered fractured finger on left hand, not expected to miss time

Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand and a gruesome fingernail injury during Sunday's victory over the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Saints' Derek Carr: Shoulder injury 'no excuse for us playing the way we did' in blowout loss to Bucs

Derek Carr﻿ suited up Sunday for the Saints despite suffering an AC joint injury to his throwing shoulder in Week 3 that kept the quarterback out of practice early last week. It showed in a 26-9 loss to Tampa Bay.