New CBA includes playoff expansion to 14 teams

The additional playoff team also gives us a better chance of a lower-seeded team running the table on a deep playoff run. As other sports' postseason tournaments have proven, all you need to do is get in. There's an increased possibility -- and a greater reason to watch all the way to the final week of the season (which can become a week later with the new CBA's option to add a 17th game) -- for those fighting for another opportunity to take the field. Intriguing football is always better football.