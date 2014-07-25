New California practice law draws reactions from coaches, doctors

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Calaveras (Calif.) Enterprise looked at the new state law that limits full-contact practice for middle and high school football teams.
- The Tracy (Calif.) Press talked to one school doctor who said the new law was the next logical step.
- The Elkin (N.C.) Tribune reported on a University of Wisconsin study that showed no difference in the rate of concussions based on what helmet brand is used. The study doubted any helmet could be made to be concussion proof.
- The Arizona Republic looked at Arizona's inventory of high school football helmets and how it follows the Virginia Tech's STAR rating system.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor