New Broncos DC Del Rio 'rejuvenated' after time away from game

Jack Del Rio considered sitting out the 2012 season, relaxing while still drawing a paycheck from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fired him as head coach in November.
Instead, Del Rio jumped right back into the NFL fray, replacing Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos.
Del Rio's hiring reunites Broncos coach John Fox with his first defensive coordinator from the Carolina Panthers.
"It's good to be back with him, he's a good man, a good coach," Del Rio said of Fox at his introductory news conference Monday. "I know the types of things he's looking for."
Del Rio said Monday he's energized after spending the last couple of months away from football. He went 69-73 in eight-plus seasons with the Jaguars, including 1-2 in the playoffs.
"I'm very appreciative of the time I had (in Jacksonville) ... I find myself rejuvenated," Del Rio said. "I'm very excited about the opportunity here."
The Jaguars owed Del Rio $5 million and will pay him the difference between that total and his new salary in Denver.
Allen left after one season in Denver when he was hired last week as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders.
