New Bears safety Jonathan Owens, wife Simone Biles getting acclimated to Chicago: 'The city has embraced us'

Owens, 28, is now with his third team in as many seasons, but after signing a two-year pact, perhaps Chicago will be a sweet home for a while. So far, it's been quite the welcome.

"The city has embraced us, so it's been really nice," Biles said. "It's been exciting to go to a different city that you're unfamiliar with, but everybody embraces you like you're family. That's always nice. It just makes it easier."

Owens is a St. Louis native who went to college at Missouri Western State.

From the skyscrapers to the ball club, it's all been a bit new for the former Texan and Packer.

"It was sensory overload," Owens said. "I'm driving and every two buildings I'm like, 'Babe look at this, look at this.' It was a really good time and we're excited."

He was excited to throw at the first pitch for the White Sox, too – even if it wasn't for his hometown St. Louis Cardinals.

"I got to throw out the first pitch and that was always something I wanted to do," Owens said. "Being from St Louis, I thought it would be for the Cardinals. But given this opportunity, I couldn't turn it down."

Signing with Chicago could well be an opportunity to join a squad on the rise, as the Bears approach a pivotal 2024 NFL Draft in which they're prognosticated to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and own the No. 9 selection, as well.

Owens is a former undrafted free agent, but he and Biles are getting settled in to Chicago in hurry.

Next up for Biles will be a jampacked competition schedule en route to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which begin in late July, right around the same time Owens will be at Bears training camp.

Owens plans to root on Biles as often as he can leading up to her Olympics return.

"I'm gonna be in there cheering like it's a football game," Owens said.

And just as she's done before, Biles will be her husband's biggest fan come the fall and therefore a new Bears super fan, as well.